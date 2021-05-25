Buying or Selling Latest Buzz, Rumors from 2021 NFL Offseason Workouts

5 of 8

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson was in a dramatic spotlight earlier this offseason.

He seemed like a candidate to find a new home this offseason, in part because he expressed frustration with the franchise, including the amount of times he'd gotten hit. Wilson's agent, Mark Rodgers, floated four teams the quarterback would accept a trade to, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

But it appears the quarterback and the franchise have smoothed things over, as Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll told The Rich Eisen Show (h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk):

"It seems like really old news to talk about this because it's been such a long time. The little bit he said carried so much air time that it became bigger than life. Throughout the whole process, Russell, we've always been connected. We've always been talking. We've never not been in communication, and we weren't at all in this time either. A couple things that came out got magnified and the questions came out, and there was a couple things. He was frustrated when he was talking, just like any of us can sometimes emphasize something that’s on the top of our mind, and it can be played differently than it really played itself out."

Disgruntled or not, Wilson was again elite in 2020, completing 68.8 percent of his passes for 4,212 yards with 40 touchdowns against 13 interceptions, albeit while getting sacked 47 times.

At this point, though, Carroll's comments feel like coach-speak. Wilson was candid publicly about his issues with the team's approach to the offensive line, and the only new projected starter up front is Gabe Jackson. If Wilson takes too many hits over first half of the season, his frustration could be anything but old news.

Verdict: Selling