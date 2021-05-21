Re-Grading the Most Important Deals from the NHL Trade Deadline

0 of 6

Elise Amendola/Associated Press

It's become a must-circle date on the NHL calendar.

Coaches, general managers and organizations as a whole rev up for the annual trade deadline and go about making moves designed to gird champions, propel contenders and rescue wayward rosters.

And no sooner is the ink is dry on the transaction paperwork that we writer types are grading deals and declaring teams winners and losers, often before players have even tried on their new sweaters.

But it's not quite so frequent that we review our work.

Being the self-aware sorts that we are, the B/R hockey writing team looked back at marks given for six significant deals leading up to April 12 with an additional five weeks of evidence to peruse.

Not surprisingly, some deals look better. Some not so much.

Click through to see our input from then and now, and feel free to drop a line or two of your own to let us know where you got things right or wrong as well.