Davante Adams and the NFL's Most Likely Holdout Candidates Entering 2021 Season

Morry Gash/Associated Press

Are NFL training camp holdouts becoming an anachronism?

Under the terms of the new collective bargaining agreement, players who don't report to camp on time lose an accrued season toward free agency, and fines for training camp absences have been stiffened as well.

Those rules were also in place last year, but the COVID-19 pandemic obscured the entire 2020 offseason, and opt-outs were on the table.

This year could be different, but you shouldn't expect any significant holdouts unless they come from star quarterbacks or superstar non-quarterbacks who can afford to take the risk.

Here are six potential holdouts who meet that criteria.