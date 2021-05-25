Bryce Harper Placed on 10-Day IL by Phillies with Forearm Injury

Mike Carlson/Associated Press

Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper will miss at least some time due to a forearm injury.

The team announced Tuesday that Harper has been placed on the 10-day injured list. The move is retroactive to May 23, meaning he will be eligible to be activated June 2.

Phillies manager Joe Girardi told reporters Monday he was giving Harper a day of rest for their game against the Miami Marlins.

“I went to bed last night, woke up this morning and I said, 'You know what? I’m going to give him another day,'” Girardi said, downplaying that Harper was dealing with an injury. “That’s the reason.”

Harper has been durable throughout his tenure with the Phillies. The six-time All-Star only missed seven games in the previous two seasons combined. He also missed seven games between April 29-May 6 after being hit in the face by a pitch against St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Genesis Cabrera.

There was concern earlier this year when Harper was removed from a May 15 game against the Toronto Blue Jays with shoulder soreness.

The Phillies have lost seven of their last nine games to fall to 23-25 overall. Since getting off to a hot start this season, Harper was just 2-for-25 with zero extra-base hits and two RBI in seven games before being placed on the IL.

Harper, J.T. Realmuto and Didi Gregorius are all currently on the 10-day injured list.

Veteran utilityman Brad Miller can take Harper's spot in the outfield.