X

    Report: Baker Mayfield, Browns to Face Aaron Rodgers, Packers on Christmas Day

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 12, 2021

    Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrate after Landry threw a touchdown pass to wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. in the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
    Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

    The Green Bay Packers will host the Cleveland Browns on Christmas Day during the 2021 NFL season, according to Bleacher Report's Master Tesfatsion

    This will be the 20th meeting between the two teams. The Packers were 27-21 victors during their last encounter in December 2017.

                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Bucs-Cowboys Open NFL Season Sept. 9

      Other top matchups: 👀 Darnold to face Jets in Carolina 💪 Mahomes vs. Baker 🍿 Raiders host Ravens on MNF

      Bucs-Cowboys Open NFL Season Sept. 9
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bucs-Cowboys Open NFL Season Sept. 9

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL's Week 1 Slate on CBS

      Steelers at Bills, 1 PM ET Jets at Panthers, 1 PM ET Cardinals at Titans, 1 PM ET Chargers at Washington, 1 PM ET Browns at Chiefs, 4:25 ET Dolphins at Patriots, 4:25 ET

      NFL's Week 1 Slate on CBS
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL's Week 1 Slate on CBS

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      FOX Announces Week 1 Games

      Vikings at Bengals, 1PM ET 49ers at Lions, 1PM ET Eagles at Falcons, 1PM ET Seahawks at Colts, 1PM ET Broncos at Giants, 4:25PM ET Packers at Saints, 4:25PM ET

      FOX Announces Week 1 Games
      NFL logo
      NFL

      FOX Announces Week 1 Games

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      NFL’s Thanksgiving Slate 🦃

      • Bears-Lions • Bills-Saints • Raiders-Cowboys (@Master)

      NFL’s Thanksgiving Slate 🦃
      NFL logo
      NFL

      NFL’s Thanksgiving Slate 🦃

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report