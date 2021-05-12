Report: Baker Mayfield, Browns to Face Aaron Rodgers, Packers on Christmas Day

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers will host the Cleveland Browns on Christmas Day during the 2021 NFL season, according to Bleacher Report's Master Tesfatsion.

This will be the 20th meeting between the two teams. The Packers were 27-21 victors during their last encounter in December 2017.

