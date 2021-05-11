Vikings' Justin Jefferson on Justin Fields Rumors: We Have to Build for Future

Al Goldis/Associated Press

Justin Jefferson and Kirk Cousins were one of the NFL's most dynamic quarterback-wide receiver duos last season.

That said, Jefferson acknowledges the Vikings need to build for a future without their current starting quarterback. The second-year wideout appeared on The Herd on Tuesday and was asked about the team's reported interest in Justin Fields ahead of the NFL draft.

"We have to build on for after Kirk or whatever the case may be. Having Justin Fields brings a little bit more pressure to other teams by having a dominant quarterback like he is," Jefferson said.

The Vikings ultimately didn't wind up selecting Fields, with the rival Chicago Bears trading up to No. 11 to grab the Ohio State product. However, Minnesota did make an investment at the quarterback position at the top of Round 3, selecting Texas A&M's Kellen Mond.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.