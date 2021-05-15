Ranking the Players Most Likely to Pass Mike Trout as MLB's Top Dog

0 of 10

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Mike Trout is the best baseball player on the planet.

The 29-year-old has been one of the game's elite since exploding on to the scene with 10.5 WAR during his rookie season in 2012. He is having arguably the best season of his career right now as the MLB leader in on-base percentage (.477), slugging (.673) and OPS+ (219) with 2.1 WAR in 32 games.

In the middle of his prime, Trout is showing no signs of slowing down, but there will inevitably be a point in the future when his production starts to decline and someone else takes up the mantle of baseball's best player.

Who will that someone be?

We ranked the 10 most likely candidates to supplant Trout as the best player in the game, based on impact tools, current production and future outlook.