Former Cowboys DL Antwaun Woods, Colts Agree to 1-Year Contract

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

Defensive lineman Antwaun Woods will reportedly sign a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Woods was released by the Dallas Cowboys last week after the team drafted defensive tackles Osa Odighizuwa and Quinton Bohanna this offseason.

The 28-year-old Woods started 32 games over the past three years with the Cowboys, registering 80 tackles, 2.5 sacks, eight quarterback hits and two fumble recoveries.

But the Cowboys gave up 158.8 rushing yards per game last season, 31st in the NFL. It was clear this offseason that the team prioritized bolstering its trenches, and Woods fell out of favor in that renovation.

With Trysten Hill, Neville Gallimore, Carlos Watkins and the rookies the Cowboys selected this year, Dallas will have plenty of competition in the interior.

As for the Colts, Woods will push for playing time behind the starting duo of DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart.

Woods' addition isn't a game-changer, but adding a pretty consistent former starter as a depth piece is a nice insurance policy to have as the Colts look to win a title.