Former Cowboys DL Antwaun Woods, Colts Agree to 1-Year Contract

Former Cowboys DL Antwaun Woods, Colts Agree to 1-Year ContractMay 11, 2021
Defensive lineman Antwaun Woods will reportedly sign a one-year deal with the Indianapolis Colts, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.
Woods was released by the Dallas Cowboys last week after the team drafted defensive tackles Osa Odighizuwa and Quinton Bohanna this offseason.
The 28-year-old Woods started 32 games over the past three years with the Cowboys, registering 80 tackles, 2.5 sacks, eight quarterback hits and two fumble recoveries.
But the Cowboys gave up 158.8 rushing yards per game last season, 31st in the NFL. It was clear this offseason that the team prioritized bolstering its trenches, and Woods fell out of favor in that renovation.
Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL
Cowboys waived NT Antwaun Woods, source confirmed. Woods sparked defense’s midseason improvement in 2020 when moved to starting lineup. Team has added six D-linemen since March (three free agents, three draft picks). All six with at least 34-inch arms. Length a Dan Quinn emphasis
With Trysten Hill, Neville Gallimore, Carlos Watkins and the rookies the Cowboys selected this year, Dallas will have plenty of competition in the interior.
As for the Colts, Woods will push for playing time behind the starting duo of DeForest Buckner and Grover Stewart.
Woods' addition isn't a game-changer, but adding a pretty consistent former starter as a depth piece is a nice insurance policy to have as the Colts look to win a title.
Kaepernick Publishing Book Focused on Abolishing the Police
The book will be released in October