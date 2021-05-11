X

    Steelers' Devin Bush Mocks Tim Tebow Returning to NFL Before Colin Kaepernick

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 11, 2021

    Pittsburgh Steelers inside linebacker Devin Bush (55) in action during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Justin Berl)
    Justin Berl/Associated Press

    Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush II is unhappy Tim Tebow is on the verge of returning to the NFL before Colin Kaepernick received a second chance. 

    Bush shared his thoughts about the situation on Twitter:

    Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Jacksonville Jaguars plan to sign Tebow to a one-year deal as a tight end. 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

     

    Related

      Colts Doing Everything for Wentz to Succeed

      Breaking down how Indy is putting its new QB in the best possible position ➡️

      Colts Doing Everything for Wentz to Succeed
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Colts Doing Everything for Wentz to Succeed

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Insiders: Watson's Season Will Be Interrupted by Lawsuits

      Peter King believes the '2021 season is a washout' for the the Texans QB

      Insiders: Watson's Season Will Be Interrupted by Lawsuits
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Insiders: Watson's Season Will Be Interrupted by Lawsuits

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Dez Bryant Comments on the Tebow Signing

      Dez Bryant Comments on the Tebow Signing
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Dez Bryant Comments on the Tebow Signing

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Hopkins Launching Cereal

      Nuk launching ‘DeAndre’s Hop Box’ with proceeds going to charity (TMZ)

      Hopkins Launching Cereal
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Hopkins Launching Cereal

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report