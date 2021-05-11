Steelers' Devin Bush Mocks Tim Tebow Returning to NFL Before Colin Kaepernick

Justin Berl/Associated Press

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush II is unhappy Tim Tebow is on the verge of returning to the NFL before Colin Kaepernick received a second chance.

Bush shared his thoughts about the situation on Twitter:

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Jacksonville Jaguars plan to sign Tebow to a one-year deal as a tight end.



