Steelers' Devin Bush Mocks Tim Tebow Returning to NFL Before Colin Kaepernick

Steelers' Devin Bush Mocks Tim Tebow Returning to NFL Before Colin KaepernickMay 11, 2021
Justin Berl/Associated Press
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Devin Bush II is unhappy Tim Tebow is on the verge of returning to the NFL before Colin Kaepernick received a second chance.
Bush shared his thoughts about the situation on Twitter:
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, the Jacksonville Jaguars plan to sign Tebow to a one-year deal as a tight end.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Colts Doing Everything for Wentz to Succeed
Breaking down how Indy is putting its new QB in the best possible position ➡️