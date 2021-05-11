X

    Logan, Jake Paul Added Security After Floyd Mayweather's Death Threat

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMay 11, 2021

    Boxers Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul taunt each other during a news conference Thursday, May 6, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. Mayweather and Paul are scheduled to face off in an exhibition bout June 6. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)
    Marta Lavandier/Associated Press

    YouTube star Logan Paul and his brother, Jake Paul, have hired a security detail to watch them "at all times" after boxing legend Floyd Mayweather made a vague death threat during a confrontation while they were promoting their June 6 exhibition at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

    Logan Paul told TMZ Sports they took the threat seriously but added they have no plans to file a police report or any court documents for a possible restraining order.

    "Dawg, when you have a guy with the resources and the wealth that Floyd Mayweather has, and the connection and the network, and he's saying s--t, 'I'mma kill that motherf--ker'—kill?! Death?! You're gonna kill my brother over a f--king hat?! Yo, we take that s--t seriously man!" Logan told TMZ.

    Jake Paul grabbed Mayweather's hat Thursday during the event to promote next month's fight, which sparked a confrontation between the two entourages.

    The incident came after the undefeated former five-division world champion called the Paul brothers "fake fighters" and offered to fight them both on the same card.

    "I don't have to talk about what I'm going to do. The world knows what I'm going to do," Mayweather told reporters. "I'm willing to fight both in the same night."

    The 44-year-old Michigan native later explained to Lance Pugmire of The Athletic he's done fighting professionally and isn't going to put in an extensive training camp before fighting Paul.

    "There's no more real fights for me," Mayweather said. "Only exhibitions."

    Mayweather was a master of building hype during his 20-year pro career, and the Paul brothers have used their experience generating attention since getting involved in the fight game in recent years. Their skirmish during the press event was almost certainly part of the show.

    It's hard to know what to expect when the fight actually takes place. Mayweather could end it inside the first round if he wanted, but if they're going to parlay this event into a second fight with Jake Paul in the future, he'll likely take it easy to create some intrigue.

    Expect plenty more spectacles between now and June 6 to make sure the hype continues to build.

