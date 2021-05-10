Saints' Cameron Jordan Donates $120K to Fund Anti-Racism Training for Police

Butch Dill/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan donated $120,000 to fund anti-racism training for police officers in the city, according to Amie Just and Ramon Antonio Vargas of NOLA.com.

Jordan said he was inspired to get involved while he was watching demonstrations unfold in the wake of the killing of George Floyd, a Black man who was murdered by Derek Chauvin, a Minneapolis police officer. The 31-year-old wanted to show his four children—all of whom were born in New Orleans—that he helped make a difference.

"I wanted to do something that makes them proud," Jordan said, per Just and Vargas. "This is not a solution, this is not a completion ... [but] we have a chance to create a positive impact in this way."

The money will fund training from Crescent City Corps for 80 officers over a two-year span. Classes of roughly 20 officers will learn about racial equity, the effects of trauma and leadership development while soliciting input from community organizations. There will be four sessions of the program.

Those who complete the program will earn a certificate in innovative policing from Loyola University New Orleans.

In 2019, 10 officers in the New Orleans Police Department went through the training. Crescent City Corps chief executive director Brent Godfrey said those officers "changed the way they thought of themselves and the city" by going through the program.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Per Just and Vargas, the New Orleans Police Department has yet to become fully compliant with a federal consent decree adopted in 2012 after "a series of unjustified police killings that disproportionately affected racial minorities both before and after Hurricane Katrina struck New Orleans in 2005." Part of the decree required the department to adopt use-of-force restrictions and transparency mandates.

Through the God Iz Love Foundation he founded with his wife, Nikki, Jordan has previously contributed to education, literacy, anti-bullying and fitness efforts in the city where he has played all 10 seasons of his NFL career.