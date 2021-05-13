NFL Backups Who Could Earn Starting Jobs Before 2021 Season

0 of 6

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

For young players who intend to take a significant leap early in their careers, the work starts in the NFL offseason.

Although several teams will choose not to participate in OTAs, many players will work out independently before mandatory minicamp in June. During training camp, in-house competition raises the bar among teammates. Unlike last year, we'll see clubs play in the preseason with three games slated for the summer.

Leading up to Week 1 of the regular season, second- and third-year players can lay the groundwork for a promotion on the depth chart. Some of them will win camp battles and take on expanded roles.

Let's take a look at six players who held reserve positions in 2020 (fewer than eight starts) and haven't established themselves as clear-cut starters for the upcoming campaign. We'll highlight their competition and why they could start the 2021 season atop the depth chart.