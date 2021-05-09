Tyrell Cohen, Brother of Bears RB Tarik, Found Dead at 25 in North Carolina

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press

Tyrell Cohen, who is the brother of Chicago Bears running back Tarik Cohen, died at the age of 25.

Charlie Innis of the News & Observer reported the news, noting he was found dead in Wake County, North Carolina. Wake County sheriff's office spokesperson Eric Curry said Cohen died because he was electrocuted as he attempted to climb power equipment at an electrical substation.

The Bears released a statement on Cohen's death:

Curry also provided something of a timeline.

Cohen reportedly fled the scene of a car accident early Saturday morning, and Raleigh Police Department officers could not find him and stopped searching. The Cohen family filed a missing-person report Saturday night, which prompted police to start searching again.

An employee at a Duke Energy substation found Cohen's body.

Tarik Cohen has been with the Bears since they selected him in the 2017 NFL draft. He went to college in the state at North Carolina A&T.