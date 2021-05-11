NFL Free-Agent Signings That We're Still Waiting to Happen in 2021

0 of 6

Scot Tucker/Associated Press

After the NFL draft, top free agents typically weigh their options as teams look to fill remaining roster holes.

With a depressed salary cap this year, we'll likely see notable signings through the summer.

While looking across all 32 depth charts, we pinpointed the best spots for top veterans. In some cases, player-team pairings stood as the perfect match because of a club's glaring need, past history or a combination of both factors.

As players go on visits and their representatives engage with potential suitors, let's go through six signings that seem inevitable in the coming weeks.