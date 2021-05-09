25 Under 25: Ranking the Best Young Players in the NHL

1 of 5

25. Patrik Laine, Columbus Blue Jackets

Traded from the Winnipeg Jets to the Columbus Blue Jackets in January, Patrick Laine's endured the worst performance of his five-year NHL career. In 44 games with the Jackets, the 23-year-old winger managed 10 goals and 19 points. That's a far cry from the 30-plus goals in each of his first three seasons and the 30 he would have had last season had the COVID-19 pandemic not derailed the regular season.

Laine's 44-goal sophomore campaign in 2017-18 showed what he's capable of. The 6'5", 210-pounder is a natural goal scorer with blazing speed but needs a good setup man. That's something he's lacking with the offensively anemic Blue Jackets. He must also develop his overall game to shake the label of being a one-dimensional player.

24. Kevin Fiala, Minnesota Wild

Acquired from the Nashville Predators at the 2019 NHL trade deadline, Kevin Fiala has fit in well with the Minnesota Wild. The 24-year-old's offensive skills have contributed to the Wild's rise this season among the NHL's best teams.

A talented winger with game-breaking scoring skills, Fiala had 23 goals and 54 points in his first full season with the Wild. Consistency was an issue at times this season, but he's second in team scoring with 20 goals and 39 points and their leader with five game-winning goals.

23. Martin Necas, Carolina Hurricanes

Overshadowed by talented teammates Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov, Martin Necas served notice this season there's another skilled young forward on the Carolina Hurricanes. Following last season's promising 36-point performance, the 22-year-old sophomore has 41 points in 51 games and sits among their leading scorers.

Blessed with speed and terrific playmaking abilities, the versatile Necas' ability to play center or on the wing gives the Hurricanes some flexibility among their top-two forward lines. He's settled in well on their second line alongside center Vincent Trocheck and winger Nino Niederreiter.

22. Matthew Tkachuk, Calgary Flames

This season was a disappointing one for the Calgary Flames, including Matthew Tkachuk. The 23-year-old winger was expected to take on more of a leadership role after tallying 77 points in 2018-19 and 61 points in 69 games last season. Instead, he's managed 34 points in 51 games as the Flames will miss the 2021 postseason.

This year's effort, however, could be an aberration. When Tkachuk's on his game, the 6'2", 202-pounder is an aggressive scoring forward who drives opponents to distraction with his feisty physical style. While his stock may have tumbled a bit this season, he has the skills to stage a bounce-back performance in 2021-22.

21. Brock Boeser, Vancouver Canucks

Brock Boeser's performance was among the few bright spots in a miserable season for the Vancouver Canucks. After being waylaid by injuries through his first three NHL seasons, the 24-year-old right winger hasn't missed a game. He was also among the few Canucks who didn't end up on the COVID-19 protocol list in April.

A talented scoring winger, Boeser is the Canucks scoring leader this season with 20 goals and 41 points in 48 games. Since 2017-18, he's their leader in total offense with 91 goals and 197 points. With good health going forward, he has the skills to reach between 70-80 points per season.