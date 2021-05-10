NFL Sophomores Who Could Avoid the Bust Label in 2021

1 of 5

David Berding/Associated Press

Huge expectations accompanied Jeff Okudah to the NFL. He wasn't just a high-profile player coming from Ohio State—rather, the Detroit Lions saw fit to make him the third overall pick and tabbed him with helping to fix Matt Patricia's defense.

Okudah struggled out of the gates, though, finishing with a 42.5 Pro Football Focus grade after allowing 38 receptions on 50 targets. That came while playing just 41 percent of the defense's snaps over nine games and six starts.

But plenty of hope remains for Okudah. The elite athleticism that made him such a high pick will still help him hold his own in the pros. And according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, he needed surgery in December for a groin issue that had apparently hampered him his entire rookie season.

Okudah himself has already commented on how much smoother things seem under new defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn, and based on how almost everyone played under the now-fired staff from a season ago, there's plenty of reason to believe in Okudah.