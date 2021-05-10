The Most Overrated NFL Teams Heading into the 2021 Season

2 of 5

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

Super Bowl odds: +1400

The San Francisco 49ers couldn't avoid the injury bug last season. Several players had a stint on injured reserve, including quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, running back Raheem Mostert, wide receiver Deebo Samuel, tight end George Kittle, defensive end Nick Bosa and cornerback Richard Sherman.

The 49ers have a playoff-caliber roster when they're relatively healthy. With that said, Garoppolo isn't a reliable starter. He's missed 23 games over the last three seasons. We could see rookie quarterback Trey Lance take over for his oft-injured veteran counterpart.

If Lance, Josh Rosen, Nate Sudfeld or Josh Johnson start multiple games, the 49ers don't have much of a shot to reach Super Bowl LVI.

Furthermore, San Francisco's defense could take a step back after Robert Saleh left his defensive coordinator position to become the New York Jets head coach. DeMeco Ryans, who will take over play-calling duties, has been an assistant on staff since 2017, but he's an unknown as a coordinator.

Lastly, the 49ers have question marks on the boundary in the secondary, which is a major concern since they face quarterbacks Russell Wilson, Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray twice for six division matchups.

Two years ago, when the 49ers went to the Super Bowl, Sherman had a Pro Bowl campaign. He's a free agent but had talks with the team about a new deal, per Chris Biderman of the Sacramento Bee.

Jason Verrett had a solid 2020 showing, but he's hard to rely on because of his injury history. In the third round of this year's draft, San Francisco selected cornerback Ambry Thomas, who must prove himself. Emmanuel Moseley is a decent starter, but he has just two interceptions in 29 games.

Without Saleh, San Francisco may need Garoppolo to shoulder more of an offensive load. If he's injured or a subpar performer while healthy, which was the case last season, the 49ers will struggle to even reach the playoffs. This squad has too many variables at play to be considered a top-five Super Bowl favorite.