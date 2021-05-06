Ranking the 9 Worst Decisions of the 2021 NFL Offseason

0 of 9

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

With little besides training camps standing in the way of the 2021 NFL season, now is a good time to step back and play the projections game.

Now that the draft is over, we can include it in projecting the worst moves of the offseason to this point.

At about this time last year, the worst moves weren't too difficult to figure out. The Chicago Bears had traded for Nick Foles. The Houston Texans had dealt DeAndre Hopkins. Green Bay drafted Jordan Love.

This year the list is highlighted by odd trades, questionable team directions and moves that put franchises in cap danger or saw them sacrifice too many assets for the expected return. We'll rank the nine worst moves primarily by the projected long-term damage.