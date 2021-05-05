NFL Rookies Who Won't Start in 2021 but Definitely Should

0 of 6

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Not every notable NFL rookie gets to avoid a redshirt season.

That doesn't mean it's the right decision.

A year ago, the Los Angeles Chargers weren't going to start quarterback Justin Herbert, but an injury to Tyrod Taylor threw him to the wolves. He responded well, to say the least, throwing 31 touchdown passes against 10 interceptions with eight 300-plus-yard games behind a bad offensive line.

Not every example will work out so spectacularly. But rookies, especially quarterbacks, need to be out there, getting as many reps as possible to adapt to the pro game quickly. It also benefits the team to get the most usage out of those cheap first five years of the contract—and recent breakouts like Herbert, Josh Allen and Joe Burrow suggest that more than ever, rookie passers are arriving ready for the modern game.

Here are a handful of rookies who don't project to be immediate starters but who absolutely should be. Keep in mind starting is a relative term these days and primarily revolves around snap counts.