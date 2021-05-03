Ranking AEW's Best, Bloodiest Matches Ahead of Dynamite: Blood & Guts

5 of 6

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

There are some matches that up the violence to such a level that it ceases to be in good taste or, more importantly, in the realm of reality. Such was the case at Full Gear in November 2019, when Moxley and Omega paid off months of feuding in AEW’s go-to playground of violence, the Unsanctioned Lights Out Match.

Sure, the competitors incorporated the usual hardcore wrestling fare, but also dug deep into the playbook of Combat Zone Wrestling and other hardcore wrestling promotions as they upped the violence with every passing minute.

They used barbed wire and steel chains, then fought their way up the entrance ramp to a bed of barbed wire. Both men took the plunge, entangled in the wire and reliant on wrestlers and referees to free them from their agonizing predicament.

If that was not bad enough, an appropriate climax to the violent outburst of two of AEW’s premier athletes, the introduction of glass moments later sure was.

Moxley eventually put Omega away with the Paradigm Shift on the exposed wood of the ring, bringing an end to their feud for the time being.

The match was so wild and over-the-top violent that the familiar foes struggled to top it, even with the Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch stipulation we already covered. It was very much a case of two men throwing it all at the canvas for their one, major pay-per-view encounter and having no real way to top the brilliant masterpiece of chaos they delivered.

They likely never will.

Was it uncomfortable to watch at times? Absolutely, but a match of that type, with the intensity of the feud that preceded it, should be. It was a five-star classic match and one that should be studied for its steady build to more and more violent content before climaxing with a devastating blow.