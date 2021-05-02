    Mavs' Luka Doncic Joins Historic Group After 30-Point, 20-Assist Triple-Double

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIMay 2, 2021

    Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) handles the ball as Washington Wizards guard Russell Westbrook (4) tries to slow him down during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)
    Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

    Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic reached another exclusive mark Saturday night, becoming just the fourth player in NBA history to record a triple-double with at least 30 points and 20 assists. 

    The point guard went off in a 125-124 victory over the Washington Wizards, pouring in 31 points with 20 assists, 12 rebounds and just one turnover as he outdueled Russell Westbrook (42 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists) in a back-and-forth battle. 

    Doncic joins Magic Johnson, Oscar Robertson and, of course, Westbrook as the only players to accomplish the feat. 

    At just 22 years old, it feels entirely possible this won't be the last time Doncic puts on this type of performance. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 draft has already compiled 34 career triple-doubles—the fifth-most of any active player. 

    Westbrook leads that list with 177 triple-doubles as he inches closer and closer to taking down Robertson's all-time record of 181. 

