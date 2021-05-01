Kentucky Derby 2021 Purse: Prize Money Payout for Each Owner, Horse and Jockey

Michael Conroy/Associated Press

After all that build-up, it's always a bit sad when another Kentucky Derby is in the books.

But that bittersweet feeling is tempered somewhat by the owners and jockeys whose horses finished in the top five and therefore will split a $3 million purse.

That total purse is the same as it was in 2020 and 2019. The winner, Medina Spirit, and his owner Zedan Racing Stables Inc, will receive a $1.86 million payout, the lion's share of the purse.

Medina Spirit came into Saturday's race with 12-1 odds (bet $100 to win $1,200); as he had been throughout the week after post positions were announced, Essential Quality was the odds-on favorite at 2-1 and Rock Your World (5-1) and Hot Rod Charlie (8-1) were right behind.

The Bob Baffert-trained Medina Spirit has finished first or second in each of his career races to date.

Below you'll find a breakdown of the payouts for each horse as well as its stakeholders after the 2021 Kentucky Derby.

Kentucky Derby 2021 Payouts (Owner; Jockey)

1. Medina Spirit (Zedan Racing Stables Inc; John Velazquez): $1.86 million

2. Mandaloun (Juddmonte Farms [Khalid Abdullah]; Florent Geroux): $600,000

3. Hot Rod Charlie (Roadrunner Racing, Boat Racing, LLC and Strauss Bros Racing; Flavien Prat): $300,000

4. Essential Quality (Godolphin, LLC; Luis Saez): $150,000

5. O Besos (Bernard, L. Barrett, Tagg Team Racing and West Point Thoroughbreds; Marcelino Pedroza): $90,000

6. Midnight Bourbon

7. Keepmeinmind

8. Helium

9. Known Agenda

10. Highly Motivated

11. Sainthood

12. Like The King

13. Bourbonic

14. Hidden Stash

15. Brooklyn Strong

16. Super Stock

17. Rock Your World

18. Dynamic One

19. Soup and Sandwich

20. King Fury (Scratched)

With Medina Spirit's win, Baffert earned his seventh Kentucky Derby win, the most ever for a trainer, according to ESPN. His winning horses in order have been: 2021: Medina Spirit; 2020: Authentic; 2018: Justify; 2015: American Pharoah; 2002: War Emblem; 1998: Real Quiet; 1997: Silver Charm.

Medina Spirit was bought for just $1,000 as a yearling and $35,000 as a two-year-old, according to Darren Rovell. With today's Derby win, the dark bay colt has a total career earnings of $2.17 million.

Ahead of the Derby, John Mucciolo of TwinSpires.com had written that "the presence of Bob Baffert makes Medina Spirit an interesting longshot at Churchill Downs on May 1 as he will surely be rounding up to a peak showing beneath the Twin Spires."

"And it would be a fascinating story for a $1,000 yearling to achieve success on the biggest stage in the Run for the Roses," Mucciolo added.

The story just writes itself.