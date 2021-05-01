Seahawks GM: Richard Sherman's Tension with SEA 'Blown Out of Proportion'

Jennifer Stewart/Associated Press

The Seattle Seahawks would be open to a reunion with cornerback Richard Sherman, noting there is still a positive relationship between the two sides.

General manager John Schneider said any negative reports about the 2017 split was "blown out of proportion," per Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

Head coach Pete Carroll added that the relationship doesn't need any mending.

Sherman spent his first seven years with the Seahawks before signing with the divisional rival San Francisco 49ers in 2018.

The 33-year-old was one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL during his time in Seattle, earning four Pro Bowl selections while being named first-team All-Pro three times. The team won the Super Bowl in 2013 and returned in 2014 before losing to the New England Patriots.

Sherman appeared in all 16 regular-season games, but an Achilles injury ended his 2017 campaign after nine games and also ended his tenure with Seattle.

"I thought it was really sh--ty, to be honest with you, how it ended," teammate Doug Baldwin said at the time. "Would really have liked for him to stay here and had an opportunity to finish his career with this organization, but it's part of the business. It doesn't work out that way."

After signing with the 49ers, Sherman indicated there were also parts he didn't like toward the end.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"They didn't handle some things like I felt like they should have, other guys felt like they should have," the cornerback said in 2018, per Nick Wagoner of ESPN.

He also said he doesn't have a relationship with quarterback Russell Wilson.

Seattle could still represent a good opportunity for the veteran, who remains an impact player when healthy. He earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2019 while helping the 49ers reached the Super Bowl.

The Seahawks lost Shaquill Griffin to free agency and could use an upgrade at cornerback, even after selecting Tre Brown in the fourth round of the draft.