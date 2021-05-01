Kentucky Derby 2021 Winner: Bob Baffert, Medina Spirit's Celebration, Reaction

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Medina Spirit was the winner of the 147th running of the Kentucky Derby, and just as quickly as the race was over, the celebration has begun.

With Medina Spirit's finish, trainer Bob Baffert came away with another victory at Churchill Downs on Saturday.

The famed trainer set a new record for most Kentucky Derby wins among trainers earning his seventh, though he said the feat hadn't sunk in in his post-win interview.

He also said he thought he got some luck from legendary NFL coach Bill Belichick, who sat down for an interview with Baffert earlier this week.

John Velazquez was jockeying out of the No. 8 post position. The star jockey rode Malathaat, the 5-2 favorite, to victory at the Kentucky Oaks on Friday.

While the duo are far from strangers to the title, it didn't seem like something that was in the cards on Saturday. Medina Spirit entered with 12-1 odds, and his resume didn't exactly make him a confident pick. He came into Saturday having won just two of his five starts.

Essential Quality was considered the favorite heading into the race, with 5-2 odds to start off the Triple Crown with a victory. Rock Your World and Hot Rod Charlie followed at 5-1.

The favorite finished fourth, paced by Hot Rod Charlie's third-place finish. Mandaloun, who entered with 28-1 odds, placed second.

With the first leg of the 2021 Triple Crown out of the way, it's on to the 146th Preakness Stakes on May 15.