    Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: Broncos a Potential Destination for Packers QB

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistMay 1, 2021

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers warms up before the NFC championship NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Green Bay, Wis., Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
    Mike Roemer/Associated Press

    If the Green Bay Packers change their mind on an Aaron Rodgers trade, there is at least one team prepared to engage them in talks for the three-time NFL MVP. 

    Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Denver Broncos are a potential destination for Rodgers if Green Bay decides to trade him:

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Caden Sterns Scouting Report

      Caden Sterns Scouting Report
      Denver Broncos logo
      Denver Broncos

      Caden Sterns Scouting Report

      BR NFL Scouting Department
      via Bleacher Report

      Rodgers Wants GM Fired

      Aaron Rodgers is 'adamant' that he won't return to the Packers as long as Brian Gutekunst remains GM (Yahoo Sports)

      Rodgers Wants GM Fired
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Rodgers Wants GM Fired

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Tracking the NFL Draft Trades 📝

      The latest details for every deal

      Tracking the NFL Draft Trades 📝
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Tracking the NFL Draft Trades 📝

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Grading Every Day 3 Pick 🔠

      Live updates for every selection from rounds four through seven 📲

      Grading Every Day 3 Pick 🔠
      Denver Broncos logo
      Denver Broncos

      Grading Every Day 3 Pick 🔠

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report