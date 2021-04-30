Video: Roman Reigns Debuts New WWE Theme Song, Entrance on SmackDown

Chris Pizzello/Associated Press

Fans have been clamoring for a new entrance song for Roman Reigns since his heel turn at SummerSlam last year.

WWE finally delivered Friday night.

Reigns debuted a new theme and entrance Friday night on SmackDown ahead of his Universal Championship match against Daniel Bryan.

Objectively and thematically, this theme rules. It sounds straight out of a Gears of War commercial and makes the "Head of the Table" feel larger than life—fitting with his character's above-it-all attitude. Reigns previously spoke to B/R's Graham Matthews and said the new theme has been in the works for months.

“We’re working on it,” Reigns said. “It’s not easy because I’m not going to… With this character, it has to be the right vibe. We can’t just hire a rapper and check out this guitar riff. It can’t be some rock music. The Shield music, I wasn’t even really into it back in the day; but over the years, it just started working. You get so used to it that I just time my pace to it. But yeah, it takes some time and it has to be right.

“In order to move away from something you’ve had for so long and is so recognizable like the music that I have now, it’s got to be perfect. It’s taking some time, but we’re definitely working on it, so please be patient.”

While it may have taken longer than anyone hoped, suffice it to say Reigns and WWE made it worth the wait.