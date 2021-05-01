NFL Draft 2021 Results: Reviewing This Year's Best Picks

0 of 8

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

Most NFL draft picks make sense in one way or another. Some teams target roster needs, while other clubs take the best player available even at stronger positions. Yet a small group of front offices hit on a pick that accomplishes multiple objectives.

In a review of the draft, we can spot a lot of good picks. The best selections not only address a hole in the depth chart but also potentially change a team's future outlook or an entire dynamic on one side of the ball. On Day 2, a few teams found great value in prospects who could've gone in the first round.

Most draft analysts expected to see the Jacksonville Jaguars select Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and the New York Jets take BYU's Zach Wilson with the No. 1 and 2 picks, respectively. Let's take a dive into what we didn't know coming into the 2021 draft.

Aside from the obvious winners, which teams struck gold over the last three days? We've highlighted eight of the best selections in the draft and how these prospects will make a substantial impact in the near future.