Ranking the 5 Teams That Need to Win 2021 NHL Draft Lottery

The 2021 NHL draft is scheduled for July 23-24 and will be held virtually for the second straight year. The order of the draft for teams that fail to qualify for the playoffs will be determined via lottery on June 2.

Starting this year, the drawings for the lottery were changed from three to two to reduce the possibility of the team with the worst record dropping too far in the order. Other changes, such as restricting teams from moving up more than 10 spots if it wins one of the drawings and restrictions on clubs winning the lottery more than twice within five years, go into effect next year.

The reduction in the lottery drawings could prove beneficial to this year's worst clubs. The Buffalo Sabres, for example, are enduring one of the worst seasons in franchise history. Other teams, like the Anaheim Ducks, could use the lottery to kickstart an overdue roster rebuild.

Several promising youngsters stand out as potential stars in this year's draft.

The University of Michigan's Owen Power, Luke Hughes of USA Hockey Under-18 National Team Development Program and Simon Edvinsson of Frolunda of the Swedish Hockey League are the top defensemen. Notable forwards include Dylan Guenther of the Western Hockey League's Edmonton Oil Kings, Kent Johnson of the University of Michigan and William Eklund of Djurgardens in the SHL.

All of this season's bottom-feeding teams in each division could make good use of this year's first overall pick. Some, however, need more help than others. Here's our ranking of the clubs that need to hit the jackpot in this year's lottery.