Madden NFL 21 Adds Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson and Trey Lance to MUT

EA Sports announced Friday that the first three picks in the 2021 NFL draft are now playable in Madden NFL 21's Madden Ultimate Team.

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance can all be deployed after landing with their new teams during the first round of the 2021 NFL draft on Thursday.

Lawrence and Wilson were both widely expected to be the top two picks for several weeks leading up the draft, but the Niners left some suspense on the table.

The assumption was that San Francisco would either go with Alabama quarterback Mac Jones or Lance, and they opted for upside by taking a signal-caller in Lance who spent just one season as a starting quarterback for FCS program North Dakota State.

Now, Madden NFL 21 players can test out the impressive skills sets of Lawrence, Wilson and Lance without having to wait until the release of Madden NFL 22.

Additionally, EA Sports announced that 23 NFL rookies will play Madden NFL 21 between Friday and Monday, controlling their new teams against fans.

EA Sports will also hold The Madden Bowl: Draft Edition on Sunday, streaming on the EA Madden NFL Twitch channel, Madden Competitive Gaming YouTube channel and the ESPN app. NFL rookies will appear throughout the broadcast of The Madden Bowl.

All of the weekend's festivities will give gamers another reason to enjoy Madden NFL 21, while also getting them ready for the release of Madden NFL 22 in August.