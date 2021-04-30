    Michael Jordan Signed NBA All-Star Game Patch Card Could Fetch $2.5M at Auction

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistApril 30, 2021

    FILE - In this Aug. 21, 2015, file photo, former NBA star Michael Jordan smiles at reporters in Chicago. Nike is opening a Michael Jordan-only store in Chicago's Loop on Saturday, Oct. 24, 2015. The new Jordan Brand store will sell merchandise with the trademarked Michael Jordan
    Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

    A rare Michael Jordan basketball card signed by the NBA legend is being auctioned off with a potential sale price of $2.5 million. 

    Per the official listing from Goldin Auctions, the 1997-98 NBA All-Star Game used patch card from Upper Deck was released during Jordan's final season with the Chicago Bulls. It's called the "most significant Michael Jordan trading card ever produced" and the first autographed patch card. 

    In an official statement about the lot, Goldin Auctions said the item "is considered to be one of the most valuable Jordan cards in existence" and could be sold for as much as $2.5 million. 

    The Jordan listing comes on the heels of a signed 2003 LeBron James Exquisite Collection patch rookie card selling for a record $5.2 million at auction earlier this week. 

    Jordan's patch card received a grade of NM-MT 8 by Professional Sports Authenticator, the third-highest grade possible. The autograph on the card was rated as a nine by PSA/DNA. 

    The patch is from Jordan's 1992 All-Star Game jersey when he scored 18 points in 31 minutes.

    The auction will begin on May 2 with an opening-minimum bid of $250,000.   

