Schefter: Aaron Rodgers Has Told Some Teammates He Won't Return to Packers

The saga of Aaron Rodgers' future with the Green Bay Packers continues to add layers.

On Friday's episode of Get Up!, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Rodgers has told some of his teammates that he "doesn't plan to return" to the Packers:

Schefter reported on Thursday that Rodgers has become "so disgruntled" with the Packers that he told some members of the organization he didn't want to return to the team.

NFL reporter Trey Wingo added the Packers told Rodgers earlier this offseason that they were going to trade him, but "backed off" that stance. Some time "within the last week" Rodgers told the Packers "I’m not coming back" whether or not he gets traded.

Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Rodgers' wish list of potential landing spots includes the San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos.

San Francisco general manager John Lynch acknowledged the team made an inquiry about Rodgers, but "it was quick into the conversation" when it became clear the Packers weren't dealing him.

The Packers are in a difficult spot right now, not just because of Rodgers' reported unhappiness. They invested a first-round pick in Jordan Love last year to become their quarterback of the future. His rookie contract includes a fifth-year option, but that has to be picked up between the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

Rodgers is signed through the 2023 season. His deal includes a $38.356 million dead cap number in 2021, but that drops to $17.204 million next year if the Packers want to move on.

Green Bay has been one of the best teams in the NFL over the past two seasons. It has gone 26-6 under head coach Matt LaFleur with back-to-back appearances in the NFC Championship Game.