Trevor Lawrence, Fanatics Agree to Multiyear Memorabilia Contract

John Bazemore/Associated Press

Trevor Lawrence is already making himself at home in Jacksonville less than 24 hours after being selected No. 1 overall in the 2021 NFL draft.

Per ESPN's Michael DiRocco, the new Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback has agreed to a multiyear memorabilia contract with Fanatics.

"I'm really excited to be joining the Fanatics team, especially since they are based here in Jacksonville," Lawrence said in a statement about the deal. "Fanatics is the most trusted brand in the industry and together we get to give fans even more access to the game through memorabilia and exclusive signed items."

DiRocco noted that Fanatics will be the lone provider of officially licensed autographed products and memorabilia for Lawrence with the Jaguars and Clemson Tigers.

Fanatics is an online sports retailer with headquarters based in Jacksonville, Florida. The company has merchandising deals with many of the biggest apparel companies and sports leagues in the world.

Lawrence has been racking up endorsement deals leading up to becoming the top pick by the Jaguars. The former Clemson star officially signed an apparel with Adidas on Thursday. He also signed a deal with Gatorade last week.

All of this has happened to Lawrence before he has signed his first NFL contract. He will get that done eventually, at which point the 21-year-old will officially become the face of Jaguars football and their greatest hope of becoming a powerhouse franchise in the AFC.