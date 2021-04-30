Ja'Marr Chase Says He's Going to 'Break Every Record They Got at the Bengals'

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals selected LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase with the fifth overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft on Thursday night, and now he's on a quest to rewrite the team's record book.

"Imma break every record they got at the Bengals. I'm telling you right now, I'm gonna break every record they have," Chase told reporters. "I don't know how I'm gonna do it, but it's gonna get done."

Chase reunites with Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow after emerging as the top connection in college football for LSU in 2019. The wideout recorded 84 catches for 1,780 yards and 20 touchdowns as the Tigers completed an undefeated run to the national championship.

Burrow was then selected by Cincinnati with the first overall choice in the 2020 draft, showing plenty of promise across 10 appearances before suffering a torn ACL.

Chase, who sat out the 2020 campaign, believes linking back up with the Bengals' franchise signal-caller will make for an easier NFL transition since they already have an established rapport.

"He definitely taught me some things when I was at LSU. I think this will be easy," Chase said. "I like the way Joe carries himself. He's always calm, very collected and he's not afraid to tell you something. That's something I love from my quarterback. Me and him are always on the same page, communicating about the defense and the offense. I'm always willing to learn and have an open ear when Joe's talking to me."

Cincinnati has a potent offense on paper with Burrow returning to lead a unit with Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd at wide receiver and a multifaceted playmaker in Joe Mixon at running back.

"It ended up he's a guy that can make a difference in our offense. He's so explosive," offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said about Chase. "To me, he's the best receiver that's come out in the last three years. He's worthy of that spot where guys like A.J. [Green] and Julio [Jones] were drafted. It's hard to pass up that kind of talent."

In addition, Chase's sights are now set on Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, who holds the team records in catches (751), receiving yards (10,783) and touchdown catches (66).