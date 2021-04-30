2021 NFL Mock Draft Round 2: Day 2 Predictions After Round 1 Results

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

The first round of the 2021 NFL draft concluded with a run on defensive players.

The streak of five consecutive defenders chosen in Cleveland could extend to the start of Friday's second round with a handful of intriguing prospects left on the board.

Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore, Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Asante Samuel Jr. out of Florida State should not have to wait long to hear their names called.

After taking two offensive players from Clemson on Thursday, the Jaguars could swoop up one of the star defenders to begin the two rounds of selections.

Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore is the top offensive player still on the board, and he may find a professional home early on Friday if the New York Jets want to add another weapon around Zach Wilson.

2nd-Round Mock Draft

33. Jacksonville: Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

34. New York Jets: Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss

35. Atlanta: Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State

36. Miami (from Houston): Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State

37. Philadelphia: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

38. Cincinnati: Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame

39. Carolina: Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia

40. Denver: Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

41. Detroit: Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU

42. New York Giants: Ronnie Perkins, DE, Oklahoma

43. San Francisco: Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington

44. Dallas: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia

45. Jacksonville (from Minnesota): Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse

46. New England: Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina

47. Los Angeles Chargers: Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU

48. Las Vegas: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

49. Arizona: Elijah Molden, CB, Washington

50. Miami: Carlos Basham Jr., DE, Wake Forest

51. Washington: Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville

52. Chicago: Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina

53. Tennessee: Richie Grant, S, UCF

54. Indianapolis: Jabril Cox, LB, LSU

55. Pittsburgh: Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama

56. Seattle: Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma

57. Los Angeles Rams: Jevon Holland, S, Oregon

58. Kansas City (from Baltimore): Quinn Meinerz, OG, Wisconsin-Whitewater

59. Cleveland: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue

60. New Orleans: Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse

61. Buffalo: Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky

62. Green Bay: D'Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan

63. Kansas City: Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas

64. Tampa Bay: Alim McNeill, DT, NC State

Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama

Jacksonville was aggressive on the offensive side of the ball on Thursday. It needs to find defensive upgrades on Friday and Saturday.

There is no better way to start the defensive rebuild than with Barmore, who was a menace on the interior during Alabama's national championship run.

The defensive tackle got better as the season went on. He had six sacks in his final six games and recorded his season high of five tackles in the SEC Championship Game and two College Football Playoff games.

By selecting Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, the Jaguars do not need to fill any offensive needs until they look for more depth in the third round and beyond.

Jacksonville needs a better interior push to contain the powerful offensive line of the Indianapolis Colts and to deal with Derrick Henry two times a season.

If they land Barmore to plug up some of those holes, they should be more competitive in their divisional contests with upgrades made on offense.

Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss

Moore was left out of the run on wide receivers in the bottom third of the first round.

Although the New York Jets went with offensive players with their first two picks, they should consider that side of the ball again to give Wilson a wide receiver to develop with.

New York was aggressive in free agency by landing Corey Davis and Keelan Cole, but it could use some more playmakers on a roster that will still be a work in progress in 2021.

The Jets could look to improve their secondary through Asante Samuel Jr., or add Owusu-Koramoah to the second layer of defense, but Moore may be too good of a player to pass up at No. 34.

Moore is coming off a 1,193-yard season in which he scored eight touchdowns in an offense tailored to the passing game under Lane Kiffin.

Moore's breakaway speed gives him the chance to be a 1,000-yard wide out in the NFL, and if he does not land with the Jets, he should not have to wait long to hear his name called.

