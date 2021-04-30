2021 NFL Mock Draft Round 2: Day 2 Predictions After Round 1 Results

2021 NFL Mock Draft Round 2: Day 2 Predictions After Round 1 ResultsApril 30, 2021
The first round of the 2021 NFL draft concluded with a run on defensive players.
The streak of five consecutive defenders chosen in Cleveland could extend to the start of Friday's second round with a handful of intriguing prospects left on the board.
Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore, Notre Dame linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Asante Samuel Jr. out of Florida State should not have to wait long to hear their names called.
After taking two offensive players from Clemson on Thursday, the Jaguars could swoop up one of the star defenders to begin the two rounds of selections.
Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore is the top offensive player still on the board, and he may find a professional home early on Friday if the New York Jets want to add another weapon around Zach Wilson.
2021 NFL Draft 1st-Round Results
2nd-Round Mock Draft
33. Jacksonville: Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
34. New York Jets: Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss
35. Atlanta: Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State
36. Miami (from Houston): Teven Jenkins, OT, Oklahoma State
37. Philadelphia: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
38. Cincinnati: Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame
39. Carolina: Azeez Ojulari, EDGE, Georgia
40. Denver: Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State
41. Detroit: Trevon Moehrig, S, TCU
42. New York Giants: Ronnie Perkins, DE, Oklahoma
43. San Francisco: Levi Onwuzurike, DT, Washington
44. Dallas: Tyson Campbell, CB, Georgia
45. Jacksonville (from Minnesota): Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse
46. New England: Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina
47. Los Angeles Chargers: Terrace Marshall Jr., WR, LSU
48. Las Vegas: Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
49. Arizona: Elijah Molden, CB, Washington
50. Miami: Carlos Basham Jr., DE, Wake Forest
51. Washington: Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville
52. Chicago: Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina
53. Tennessee: Richie Grant, S, UCF
54. Indianapolis: Jabril Cox, LB, LSU
55. Pittsburgh: Landon Dickerson, C, Alabama
56. Seattle: Creed Humphrey, C, Oklahoma
57. Los Angeles Rams: Jevon Holland, S, Oregon
58. Kansas City (from Baltimore): Quinn Meinerz, OG, Wisconsin-Whitewater
59. Cleveland: Rondale Moore, WR, Purdue
60. New Orleans: Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse
61. Buffalo: Kelvin Joseph, CB, Kentucky
62. Green Bay: D'Wayne Eskridge, WR, Western Michigan
63. Kansas City: Samuel Cosmi, OT, Texas
64. Tampa Bay: Alim McNeill, DT, NC State
Top Prospects Available
Christian Barmore, DT, Alabama
Jacksonville was aggressive on the offensive side of the ball on Thursday. It needs to find defensive upgrades on Friday and Saturday.
There is no better way to start the defensive rebuild than with Barmore, who was a menace on the interior during Alabama's national championship run.
The defensive tackle got better as the season went on. He had six sacks in his final six games and recorded his season high of five tackles in the SEC Championship Game and two College Football Playoff games.
By selecting Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne, the Jaguars do not need to fill any offensive needs until they look for more depth in the third round and beyond.
Jacksonville needs a better interior push to contain the powerful offensive line of the Indianapolis Colts and to deal with Derrick Henry two times a season.
If they land Barmore to plug up some of those holes, they should be more competitive in their divisional contests with upgrades made on offense.
Elijah Moore, WR, Ole Miss
Moore was left out of the run on wide receivers in the bottom third of the first round.
Although the New York Jets went with offensive players with their first two picks, they should consider that side of the ball again to give Wilson a wide receiver to develop with.
New York was aggressive in free agency by landing Corey Davis and Keelan Cole, but it could use some more playmakers on a roster that will still be a work in progress in 2021.
The Jets could look to improve their secondary through Asante Samuel Jr., or add Owusu-Koramoah to the second layer of defense, but Moore may be too good of a player to pass up at No. 34.
Moore is coming off a 1,193-yard season in which he scored eight touchdowns in an offense tailored to the passing game under Lane Kiffin.
Moore's breakaway speed gives him the chance to be a 1,000-yard wide out in the NFL, and if he does not land with the Jets, he should not have to wait long to hear his name called.
Statistics obtained from ESPN.com.
