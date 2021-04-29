Cowboys' Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Jaylon Smith React to Micah Parsons Pick

Tony Dejak/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys selected Penn State linebacker Micah Parson with the No. 12 overall pick during the first round of Thursday night's NFL draft, and his new teammates like the choice.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott and fellow linebacker Jaylon Smith all reacted on Twitter:

Parsons, though, had a quick reply for the Cowboys star running back after disclosing that he looked forward to squaring off with the former Ohio State Buckeye in practice:

So the Cowboys add Parsons, just days after another Penn State alum and Cowboys linebacker, Sean Lee, announced his retirement. Lee was a two-time Pro Bowler and probably would have had an even more distinguished career if injuries hadn't derailed it.

Big shoes for Parsons to fill. The Cowboys clearly feel he's the man for the job.