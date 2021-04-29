    Cowboys' Dak Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Jaylon Smith React to Micah Parsons Pick

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 30, 2021

    Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, right, holds a team jersey with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell after the was chosen by the Dallas Cowboys with the 12th pick in the NFL football draft Thursday, April 29, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)
    Tony Dejak/Associated Press

    The Dallas Cowboys selected Penn State linebacker Micah Parson with the No. 12 overall pick during the first round of Thursday night's NFL draft, and his new teammates like the choice. 

    Quarterback Dak Prescott, running back Ezekiel Elliott and fellow linebacker Jaylon Smith all reacted on Twitter:

    Parsons, though, had a quick reply for the Cowboys star running back after disclosing that he looked forward to squaring off with the former Ohio State Buckeye in practice: 

    So the Cowboys add Parsons, just days after another Penn State alum and Cowboys linebacker, Sean Lee, announced his retirement. Lee was a two-time Pro Bowler and probably would have had an even more distinguished career if injuries hadn't derailed it. 

    Big shoes for Parsons to fill. The Cowboys clearly feel he's the man for the job.

