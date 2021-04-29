    Roger Goodell: NFL Investigating Deshaun Watson Under Personal Conduct Policy

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIApril 30, 2021

    ARCHIVO - En esta fotografÃ­a de archivo del 3 de enero de 2021, el quarterback de los Texans de Houston, Deshaun Watson, se retira de la cancha antes del partido de la NFL contra los Titans de Tennessee en Houston. (AP Foto/Eric Christian Smith, Archivo)
    Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

    NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told ESPN on Thursday an investigation into Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson for violations of the league's personal conduct policy is underway. 

    Watson has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct by 22 women, who have filed civil suits against the 25-year-old.

    "We're obviously following that and looking at that ourselves," Goodell said. "There are important steps that we will be taking as part of out personal conduct policy. When we get to that point we will certainly make a decision."

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

