Roger Goodell: NFL Investigating Deshaun Watson Under Personal Conduct Policy

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told ESPN on Thursday an investigation into Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson for violations of the league's personal conduct policy is underway.

Watson has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct by 22 women, who have filed civil suits against the 25-year-old.

"We're obviously following that and looking at that ourselves," Goodell said. "There are important steps that we will be taking as part of out personal conduct policy. When we get to that point we will certainly make a decision."

