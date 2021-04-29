    Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: Broncos Not Negotiating for Packers QB Despite Buzz

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIIApril 30, 2021

    ARCHIVO - La foto del 24 de enero de 2021 muestra a Aaron Rodgers, quarterback de los Packers de Green Bay, quien envÃ­a un pase durante la final de la Conferencia Nacional ante los Buccaneers de Tampa Bay (AP Foto/Jeffrey Phelps)
    Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

    At least one team is reportedly showing serious interest in Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but nothing is imminent as the NFL draft gets underway.

    Amid reports that the Denver Broncos had expressed interest in the quarterback, Pro Football Talk reported that Denver is focused instead on who it will pick when it drafts No. 9 overall on Thursday night. Mike Klis of Denver's 9News said the two sides "are not in talks" at the moment. 

    The longtime Packers quarterback has reportedly said he does not want to return to the team, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. 

        

