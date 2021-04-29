Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumors: Patriots Move for QB Not Expected 'Any Time Soon'

Stephen Brashear/Associated Press

Don't expect the New England Patriots to trade for a quarterback Thursday night if at all during the draft.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, New England doesn't have the salary-cap room to navigate a trade for the likes of Jimmy Garoppolo as of draft week and isn't likely to make a play for the San Francisco 49ers quarterback "anytime soon."

According to Spotrac, the Patriots are $4.4 million over the cap entering the draft. New England went on a notable spending spree in free agency adding the likes of Matt Judon, Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, Nelson Agholor, Kyle Van Noy, Lawrence Guy and Jalen Mills.

With Garoppolo carrying a $26.4 million cap hit in 2021 and a $27 million cap hit in 2022, the Patriots will have to get creative in order to make a deal work.

It's unclear whether or not the Niners are willing to wait for New England to find cap space to add Garoppolo or attempt to make a deal as soon as possible with any team that'll take him.

San Francisco holds the No. 3 overall pick Thursday and is expected to select a quarterback with the pick.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Now a quarterback market that had quieted down in recent weeks is heating back up with Garoppolo and Aaron Rodgers both potentially in play for clubs willing to deal.

Should that leave New England on the outside of the trade market looking in, the Patriots are likely to begin the 2021 season with Cam Newton at QB1.