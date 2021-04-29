How to Watch the 2021 NFL Draft: Streaming Services, Online, TV Channel Info

Steve Luciano/Associated Press

Welcome to the chaos.

With uncertainty surrounding everything but perhaps the first two picks, and ESPN's Adam Schefter dropping a stunning revelation that Aaron Rodgers is "disgruntled" with the Green Bay Packers and may want out hours before it starts, there seemingly hasn't been this much anticipation for the NFL draft in years.

Here is a look at how fans can watch it now that it has finally arrived.

2021 NFL Draft Round 1

Date: Thursday, April 29

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Live Stream: WatchESPN, NFL app

2021 NFL Draft Rounds 2-3

Date: Friday, April 30

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Live Stream: WatchESPN, NFL app

2021 NFL Draft Rounds 4-7

Date: Saturday, May 1

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: ABC, ESPN, NFL Network

Live Stream: WatchESPN, NFL app

Bleacher Report's B/R Gridiron Draft Night with Adam Lefkoe, Connor Rogers, Aqib Talib, Reggie Wayne and Robert Griffin III will stream live Thursday at 8 p.m. ET and Friday at 7 p.m. ET. B/R Gridiron Draft Saturday with Taylor Rooks, Kelly Stewart and guests will stream live Saturday at noon ET.

The stream will be available B/R app, B/R Gridiron Twitter and YouTube channels.

The biggest storyline entering Thursday's first round is where the top five or more quarterbacks land.

While many assume the Jacksonville Jaguars will take Clemson's Trevor Lawrence and the New York Jets will pick BYU's Zach Wilson with the first two picks, the true drama could begin at No. 3 with the San Francisco 49ers.

DraftKings Sportsbook noted North Dakota State's Trey Lance is now the favorite to be the No. 3 pick over Alabama's Mac Jones and Ohio State's Justin Fields. That could cause a domino effect with quarterback-needy teams looking to trade up to draft either Fields or Jones if signal-callers are the first three picks.

Whether the team (or teams) that moves up is the New England Patriots, Chicago Bears or someone else remains to be seen, but any trade could help determine the direction of a franchise for years to come.

Just ask the Bears, who infamously traded up to draft Mitchell Trubisky ahead of Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson during the 2017 draft. They now need a long-term answer at the position and may look to find one in Thursday's first round, with CBS Sports' Jonathan Jones reporting they "badly" want to move up from No. 20.

It is all part of the intrigue of this year's NFL draft.