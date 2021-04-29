Report: Aaron Rodgers Was 'Convinced' He Was Being Traded to 49ers from Packers

Ben Margot/Associated Press

The latest twist in the Aaron Rodgers saga may be playing out in public after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the quarterback wants out of Green Bay, but the reigning MVP didn't even know if he'd still be a Packer on Thursday.

According to NFL reporter Trey Wingo, Rodgers was "convinced" he was getting traded to the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday.

Schefter noted the 37-year-old is "so disgruntled" with Green Bay management he's already told some in the organization he doesn't want to return for the 2021 season.

Wingo further reported the Packers told Rodgers they were going to trade him this offseason before reneging. Then Rodgers told some he wouldn't return to Green Bay whether or not the club trades him.

Things first reached a turning point after the Packers traded up to the No. 26 overall pick in 2020 to select Rodgers' heir apparent, Jordan Love—without talking to the future Hall of Famer about their intentions.

The 49ers talk makes sense, not only because Rodgers hails from Northern California and played in college at nearby Cal, but also because San Francisco holds the No. 3 pick Thursday and is in desperate need of an elite quarterback to keep its championship window open.

Should such a deal happen—Schefter reported teams are inquiring but no trades have been offered—San Francisco would be getting a three-time MVP, nine-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl XLV champion.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

After passing for 4,299 yards with 48 touchdowns on five interceptions in 2020, Rodgers continues to hold plenty of value. The QB also carries a cap hit of $37.2 million in 2021 with an opt-out clause after the season, per Spotrac. Should he choose not to exercise the out, he'll earn a salary of $25 million in both 2022 and 2023 before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

As Rodgers' future in Green Bay enters a gray area, the quarterback still has plenty of say over his own career.