    Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: 49ers, Broncos, Raiders on Packers QB's Wish List

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2021

    ARCHIVO - La foto del 24 de enero de 2021 muestra a Aaron Rodgers, quarterback de los Packers de Green Bay, quien envÃ­a un pase durante la final de la Conferencia Nacional ante los Buccaneers de Tampa Bay (AP Foto/Jeffrey Phelps)
    Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

    If you thought there wouldn't be any drama until Thursday night's NFL draft, well, think again. 

    Reports emerged Thursday that Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants to be traded, with Pro Football Talk reporting that his wish list includes the San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos

    Per that report, Rodgers wanted Green Bay to take the offer San Francisco made. 

                     

