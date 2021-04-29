Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: 49ers, Broncos, Raiders on Packers QB's Wish List

Jeffrey Phelps/Associated Press

If you thought there wouldn't be any drama until Thursday night's NFL draft, well, think again.

Reports emerged Thursday that Green Bay Packers superstar quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants to be traded, with Pro Football Talk reporting that his wish list includes the San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos.

Per that report, Rodgers wanted Green Bay to take the offer San Francisco made.

