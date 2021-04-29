Impact Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades, and Reaction from April 29

5 of 7

Credit: Impact Wrestling

New X-Division champion Josh Alexander battled former champion Ace Austin with the title on the line in the night's next match.

Alexander took the fight to the mat early, trying to out-wrestle The Inevitable. He did, momentarily, but Austin recovered and rocked The Walking Weapon. He worked the arm of his opponent, even taking the time to produce a playing card and deliver a papercut between the fingers.

Austin tried for a springboard kick but Alexander caught him and delivered the Chaos Theory suplex.

Both men made it to their feet, only for Austin to uncork some strikes that stunned his opponent. Alexander recovered and scored a near-fall. He caught Austin mid-kick and applied the ankle lock. Austin used his educated feet to break the hold. Austin crumbled Alexander with another kick for a very close near-fall.

Alexander rocked Austin with a hard right hand, traded counters and strikes with him on the ring apron, then caught the former champion and drove him onto the apron. Alexander used Madman Fulton’s momentum against him at ringside, sending him into the ring steps.

With the odds evened, the fight returned to the ring.

Austin rocked his opponent with a big kick and scored an aerial assault for two. Alexander fought back, through a damaged knee, and scored the win with an ankle lock.

Result

Alexander defeated Austin to retain

Grade

B+

Analysis

This felt like a pay-per-view match and the performers delivered up to it.

Alexander and Austin have strong in-ring chemistry and it was on full display here. Were there moments that got a bit too overcomplicated for their own good? Sure, but that can be said about a lot of pro wrestling these days. The overly cutesy moments did not derail what was a good, physical wrestling match between two guys who knew what the other was thinking and worked to counter and reverse it.

Ultimately, The Walking Weapon earned the win but Austin really lost nothing in defeat. He proved a championship-worthy competitor and remains one of the brightest young stars in any company. He will move onto bigger and better things, for sure, but this was all about establishing Alexander as the undisputed face of the division.