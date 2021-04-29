Report: Aaron Rodgers Wants Contract Extension, Not Packers' Restructured Deal

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers star Aaron Rodgers has refused to restructure his contract with the team because he prefers to sign an extension, which has driven a wedge between him and the franchise, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Thursday that the reigning MVP "is so disgruntled with the Green Bay Packers that he has told some within the organization that he does not want to return to the team." Fox Sports' Jay Glazer added the issues may be deeper than a contractual dispute:

Echoing Glazer's report, Pro Football Talk reported Rodgers "doesn't like anyone in the front office for a variety of reasons," which is another foreboding sign.

General manager Brian Gutekunst didn't give any indication that the Packers are looking to move Rodgers this offseason.

"As we've stated since the season ended, we are committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond," he told Schefter. "Aaron has been a vital part of our success and we look forward to competing for another championship with him leading our team."

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the likelihood of Rodgers being traded is "zero" at the moment.

While the nine-time Pro Bowler is signed through 2023, things between him and the Packers were always bound to come to a head before then.

Everybody coexisted in 2020 as Green Bay won 13 games and reached the NFC title game. Sooner or later, though, Green Bay will want to pass the torch to 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love. And the longer this situation drags on, the uglier it could become.

The Packers already experienced this with Brett Favre, who had a messy separation not befitting of what the two sides achieved together.

There are already conflicting reports about whether teams have approached Green Bay with firm trade offers.

According to Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk, the San Francisco 49ers were prepared to give up the No. 3 pick "and more" to land Rodgers, who was hopeful the deal would go through. However, Schefter reported no team has made a formal trade offer.

Perhaps the Packers are convinced cooler heads will prevail and Rodgers will be ready to return to his usual post for Week 1. Based on how quickly things appear to be unraveling, though, the organization may have already crossed the Rubicon.