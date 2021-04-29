    Patrick Mahomes: Draft Weekend Will Be 'Pretty Interesting' amid Rodgers Rumors

    Amid a chaotic day of news leading up to the 2021 NFL draft, Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes chimed in on things. 

    Mahomes tweeted this weekend will be "pretty interesting."

    Even though the draft was supposed to be Thursday's major talking point, Mahomes was likely referring to the news involving reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers

    Per ESPN's Adam Schefter on Thursday, Rodgers informed some members of the Green Bay Packers organization that he doesn't want to return to the team. 

    Schefter noted the Packers "have made it known" they aren't interested in trading the quarterback. 

    Fox Sports' Jay Glazer added there's likely more to Rodgers' frustration with the Packers than just the handling of his contract. 

    Per ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, Rodgers has targeted the San Francisco 49ers, Las Vegas Raiders and Denver Broncos as teams he would like to play for. 

    The three-time NFL MVP is no stranger to draft-day strangeness. He famously went from being in the mix to become the 2005 No. 1 overall pick to San Francisco before falling to the Packers at No. 24. 

    Even though it seems unlikely a Rodgers deal will happen, Mahomes is right that this weekend will be very interesting.

