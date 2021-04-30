Quick-Fix Trades for NBA's Worst Teams This Offseason

1 of 6

Cleveland Cavaliers receive: Andrew Wiggins

Golden State Warriors receive: Kevin Love and 2021 first-round pick (top-five protected)

That's right, folks, we're finally getting Andrew Wiggins back to Cleveland—and shipping out the player he was traded for too.

In 2014, the Cavs made Wiggins the first overall pick in June, signed LeBron James soon after and flipped Wiggins to the Minnesota Timberwolves for more win-now support in the form of Kevin Love. But now, Cleveland would pounce the chance to have Wiggins beef up its wing collection while dumping an apparently over-it Love—plus the $60.2 million he'll collect the next two seasons.

For Cleveland, this is about creating balance. The Cavs could reasonably decide they have 80 percent of their starting five assembled with Collin Sexton and Darius Garland in the backcourt, Isaac Okoro on the wing and Jarrett Allen manning the middle. Wiggins could fill the other forward spot, which could be more valuable to this franchise than a top-five-protected pick in a draft with a five-player tier at the top.

Cleveland could be speedy and electric in the open court and potentially ferocious defensively in the frontcourt. If the Cavs could squeeze enough shooting out of this quintet—Wiggins' career-best 37.7 percent connection rate is encouraging on that front—they'd be a plucky matchup.

For Golden State, the appeal is twofold. The first, and most important, is creating more avenues to another blockbuster. The Warriors need to give Stephen Curry more support than a 31-year-old Klay Thompson can provide after two serious leg injuries. The pick could bring back a bigger prize than Wiggins, so it increases Golden State's buying power on the trade market.

The other is Love's fit with the veteran core. If he's rejuvenated by returning to a contender, his long-range shooting and playmaking should fit right in with what the Warriors want to do. Curry needs more offensive help, and if the Dubs view this as Wiggins for the pick, they're basically getting it for free (well, free beyond Love's outstanding contract cost, at least).