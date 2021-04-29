Trevor Lawrence 'As Close to a Sure Thing as You Can Have,' NFL Draft Scout Says

Gerald Herbert/Associated Press

The hype around Trevor Lawrence is about to reach a fever pitch on Thursday when he's expected to be the top pick in the 2021 NFL draft.

Speaking to Bob McGinn of The Athletic, one unnamed NFL scout called Lawrence "as close to a sure thing as you can have."

"He's got every physical trait," the scout added. "He's been the No. 1 quarterback at whatever level his whole life. If they craft an offense around him, there's no reason to think he's not going to be able to do it in the NFL."

Lawrence has been an unusual draft prospect because the praise has never wavered. He's been regarded as the consensus best player in this class among analysts throughout this process.

ESPN's Todd McShay projected Lawrence to be the No. 1 pick in his first mock draft of the season in August.

"OK, let's begin with a no-brainer," wrote McShay. "Lawrence is a once-in-a-decade type of quarterback prospect who currently has our highest Scouts Inc. grade on a QB since Andrew Luck in 2012 (99)."

Lawrence finished his college career by leading Clemson to an ACC championship and a trip to the College Football Playoff Championship. The Tigers lost to Ohio State in the semifinal, but he finished 33-of-48 for 400 yards with two touchdowns and one interception in that game.

As soon as the Jacksonville Jaguars secured the No. 1 pick in the draft, it's been assumed they are going to select Lawrence. He will give them a face of the franchise at quarterback with rare potential.

That kind of hype comes with all sorts of pressure, but Lawrence never wavered despite being under an intense microscope over the course of his college career.