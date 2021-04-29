Patriots Trade Rumors: NE 'Fine' Waiting for Possible Jimmy Garoppolo Release

Scott Eklund/Associated Press

The New England Patriots do not appear willing to meet the San Francisco 49ers' asking price for Jimmy Garoppolo.

Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal reported he does not believe the Patriots will trade for Garoppolo and would be "fine" to wait for the 49ers to eventually release him.

The 49ers are expected to take their quarterback of the future with the No. 3 overall pick Thursday night. However, they have been steadfast in saying they plan to keep Garoppolo for the 2021 season unless they receive a trade offer they cannot refuse.

