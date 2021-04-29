    Patriots Trade Rumors: NE 'Fine' Waiting for Possible Jimmy Garoppolo Release

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistApril 29, 2021
    FILE - In this Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, file photo, San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo passes against the Seattle Seahawks during the first half of an NFL football game in Seattle. The San Francisco 49ers have made a big move to grab their quarterback of the future by trading up with Miami for the No. 3 pick in next month's draft. Drafting a quarterback would likely lead to the end of Jimmy Garoppolo's tenure in San Francisco either in a trade this season or after a year if the Niners opt to keep a veteran to help ease the transition for a rookie QB. (AP Photo/Scott Eklund, File)
    Scott Eklund/Associated Press

    The New England Patriots do not appear willing to meet the San Francisco 49ers' asking price for Jimmy Garoppolo.

    Greg Bedard of the Boston Sports Journal reported he does not believe the Patriots will trade for Garoppolo and would be "fine" to wait for the 49ers to eventually release him.

    The 49ers are expected to take their quarterback of the future with the No. 3 overall pick Thursday night. However, they have been steadfast in saying they plan to keep Garoppolo for the 2021 season unless they receive a trade offer they cannot refuse.

           

