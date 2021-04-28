    49ers' George Kittle: Seahawks Attempted to Trade Up for Me in 2017 NFL Draft

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistApril 28, 2021

    San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) signals after a first down as Seattle Seahawks outside linebacker K.J. Wright (50) walks away during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
    Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

    Imagine, for a second, star tight end George Kittle on the Seattle Seahawks instead of the San Francisco 49ers. Hard to see him on his divisional rival, right?

    But it almost came to pass. Kittle told Matt Verderame on the Stacking The Box podcast that the Seahawks gave him a call and said they were attempting to trade up to draft him during the fifth round of the 2017 NFL draft:

    "It was probably a minute before the Niners called me, my agent said, 'Hey, the Seahawks are calling. They said they're trading up to get you.' And then, literally, I'm on the phone with him, my agent, and—he's on my dad's phone—and then I got a call from the Bay Area, and I was like, 'I'm getting a call from the Bay.' He was like, 'Hang up on me and answer that.' I was like, 'Alright, sick.'

    "The next thing I know, I'm talking to John Lynch and Kyle Shanahan, saying that they're drafting me, and they're excited to work with me. I was like, 'I'm excited to be there. Let's roll.'"

    Since that selection, Kittle has caught 264 passes for 3,579 yards and 14 touchdowns. He's already a two-time Pro Bowler and was a first-team All-Pro selection in 2019. 

    He's been so good, in fact, that Pro Football Focus ranked him the top player in all of football in 2019. Injuries limited him to eight games last season, however, keeping him from defending his crown. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Oh, and against the Seahawks, Kittle has posted 26 receptions for 289 yards in seven matchups. Not huge numbers, but he's made his presence felt. 

    Seattle, meanwhile, hasn't had a tight end register over 300 receiving yards in a single season since Kittle entered the league. Granted, the emergence of receivers like D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett has given Russell Wilson some excellent weapons.

    But to be sure, you can bet Wilson and the Seahawks wished they had landed Kittle in 2017. Frankly, every other team around the NFL is wishing the same.  

    Related

      49ers Final Mock Draft: What follows the chaos at No. 3

      49ers Final Mock Draft: What follows the chaos at No. 3
      San Francisco 49ers logo
      San Francisco 49ers

      49ers Final Mock Draft: What follows the chaos at No. 3

      Jacob Hutchinson
      via KNBR

      2021 NFL Draft: 49ers didn't know who they'd take at No. 3 as recently as a few days ago, per report

      2021 NFL Draft: 49ers didn't know who they'd take at No. 3 as recently as a few days ago, per report
      San Francisco 49ers logo
      San Francisco 49ers

      2021 NFL Draft: 49ers didn't know who they'd take at No. 3 as recently as a few days ago, per report

      Jordan Dajani
      via CBSSports.com

      Seahawks GM Never Talked Russ Trade

      John Schneider says he 'never actively negotiated' with any team about a Russell Wilson trade

      Seahawks GM Never Talked Russ Trade
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Seahawks GM Never Talked Russ Trade

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      A Lot of Final Mocks Have Trey Lance Going to the 49ers

      A Lot of Final Mocks Have Trey Lance Going to the 49ers
      San Francisco 49ers logo
      San Francisco 49ers

      A Lot of Final Mocks Have Trey Lance Going to the 49ers

      Kyle Posey
      via Niners Nation