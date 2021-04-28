    Saquon Barkley's $7.2M 5th-Year Contract Option Picked Up by Giants

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIApril 28, 2021
    Alerted 29m ago in the B/R App

    New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball against the Pittsburgh Steelers during the third quarter of an NFL football game Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
    Seth Wenig/Associated Press

    The New York Giants picked up the fifth-year option on Saquon Barkley's contract, the team announced Wednesday. 

    The running back out of Penn State has been one of the more electric players in New York over the past four years, but he has struggled to remain healthy. Barkley played just two games in 2020 before suffering an ACL tear after posting back-to-back 1,000-plus-yard rushing seasons. 

    The 24-year-old is expected to earn $7.2 million in 2022. 

    In his lone full season, the 2018 No. 2 overall pick rushed for 1,307 yards and 11 touchdowns with 721 receiving yards on 91 catches with four scores. That was enough to earn him Offensive Rookie of the Year honors and get New York fans dreaming of a quick rebuild. 

    Injuries delayed that process. 

    Before Barkley tore his ACL in 2020, he suffered a high ankle sprain in 2019 that limited him to just 13 games. 

    It's unclear how effective Barkley will be after nearly a full year off. The Giants don't seem concerned enough to let him reach free agency after this season. Instead, the club bought itself some time to let Barkley continue working through his rehab before negotiating a possible extension.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Should those talks fall through, Barkley will become an unrestricted free agent after the 2023 season. 

    The last No. 2 pick not to have his fifth-year option picked up is former Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who was drafted in 2017. 

    Related

      NYG Pick Up Saquon's Option

      Giants have picked up RB Saquon Barkley's fifth-year option

      NYG Pick Up Saquon's Option
      New York Giants logo
      New York Giants

      NYG Pick Up Saquon's Option

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Giants Would Consider Move Up for Penei Sewell

      Giants Would Consider Move Up for Penei Sewell
      New York Giants logo
      New York Giants

      Giants Would Consider Move Up for Penei Sewell

      Ed Valentine
      via Big Blue View

      Seahawks GM Never Talked Russ Trade

      John Schneider says he 'never actively negotiated' with any team about a Russell Wilson trade

      Seahawks GM Never Talked Russ Trade
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Seahawks GM Never Talked Russ Trade

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      How Much Help Does the Giants’ Offensive Line Need?

      How Much Help Does the Giants’ Offensive Line Need?
      New York Giants logo
      New York Giants

      How Much Help Does the Giants’ Offensive Line Need?

      Ed Valentine
      via Big Blue View