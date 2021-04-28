Daniel Jeremiah NFL Mock Draft 2021: Complete Results from NFL Network Guru

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah dropped his fourth and final NFL mock draft on Wednesday.

The former NFL scout has five quarterbacks going in the top 11 and seven offensive linemen slotting inside the top 32. He also took four edge-rushers/defensive ends, led by Miami's Jaelan Phillips at No. 14 to the Minnesota Vikings.

We'll take a deep dive into Jeremiah's first-round edge choices below after laying out his entire 32-pick first-round mock draft.

Daniel Jeremiah: Final Mock Draft

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence

2. New York Jets: BYU QB Zach Wilson

3. San Francisco 49ers: Alabama QB Mac Jones

4. Atlanta Falcons: Florida TE Kyle Pitts



5. Cincinnati Bengals: Oregon OT Penei Sewell



6. Miami Dolphins: LSU WR Ja'Marr Chase

7. Denver Broncos (trade with Detroit Lions): OSU QB Justin Fields



8. Carolina Panthers: Alabama CB Patrick Surtain II



9. Detroit Lions (trade with Denver Broncos): Northwestern OT Rashawn Slater



10. Dallas Cowboys: South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn



11. New England Patriots (trade with New York Giants): NDSU QB Trey Lance

12. Philadelphia Eagles: Alabama WR DeVonta Smith



13. Los Angeles Chargers: Alabama WR Jaylen Waddle

14. Minnesota Vikings: Miami Edge Jaelan Phillips

15. New York Giants (trade with New England Patriots): PSU LB Micah Parsons



16. Arizona Cardinals: Tulsa LB Zaven Collins



17. Las Vegas Raiders: USC OL Alijah Vera-Tucker



18. Miami Dolphins: Michigan DE Kwity Paye



19. Washington Football Team: Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah



20. Chicago Bears: Northwestern CB Greg Newsome II



21. Indianapolis Colts: Washington Edge Joe Tryon



22. Tennessee Titans: Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore



23. New York Jets: Clemson RB Travis Etienne

24. Pittsburgh Steelers: Oklahoma State OT Teven Jenkins

25. Jacksonville Jaguars: Virginia Tech OT Christian Darrisaw



26. Cleveland Browns: UK LB Jamin Davis

27. Baltimore Ravens: PSU Edge Jayson Oweh

28. New Orleans Saints: Georgia CB Tyson Campbell

29. Green Bay Packers: NDSU OT Dillon Radunz

30. Buffalo Bills: FSU CB Asante Samuel Jr.

31. Baltimore Ravens: Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Alabama RB Najee Harris



A Look at Jeremiah's 1-Round Edge Defenders

As far as pure edge-rushers and defensive ends go, a surefire, blue-chip edge prospect doesn't exist in this year's draft, but there's plenty of quality and potential to be found.

Phillips was a breakout star last year, accumulating 8.0 sacks and 15.5 tackles for loss for the Hurricanes in 10 games. He's an uber-athletic prospect who can do backflips:

The question there is injuries. He went on a long and winding road to be a first-round draft prospect, with David Furones of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel outlining some of his ailments, including one that led to a brief retirement from football.

"Once the nation's No. 1-rated recruit, in two years at UCLA, Phillips dealt with an ankle injury, a wrist injury in an off-the-field accident and a concussion that led him to retire from football. After deciding he wanted to come back to the game, he transferred to the Miami Hurricanes, sitting out the 2019 season before becoming eligible to play."

Phillips might be the highest-rated defensive player in the class if not for the injuries, but if he stays healthy, the sky is the limit for the Miami star. He was healthy in 2020 at least and dominated after taking Gregory Rousseau's place as the team's top edge-rusher. Rousseau opted out in 2020.

Up next is Michigan's Kwity Paye, who is projected to be taken 18th overall by the Miami Dolphins.

The production numbers aren't great for Paye, who had 11.5 sacks in 28 career games at Michigan. However, the potential to break out in the NFL certainly is, with Jeremiah writing the following:

"Paye has the ideal frame and explosiveness for an NFL edge rusher. He's at his best playing on the outside, but Michigan had him moving all around their front, including playing head-up over the center. As a pass rusher, he is explosive out of his stance, but it looks different because of his short/choppy steps. I'd like to see him cover more ground, but that is easily correctable.

"He has violent hands to create a knockback, but he still needs to develop a better plan to consistently escape and finish. I love his effort and determination. Against the run, he crushes tight ends at the point of attack and can close in a hurry from the back side. He does have some stiffness in space, but he's a capable dropper in the flat. Paye is raw, but there could be a huge payoff when he puts it all together."

Paye has also had an arduous journey to the NFL. NFL Network and ESPN both did stories on Paye and his family, and they are both well-worth watching and learning from:

Washington's Joe Tryon and Penn State's Jayson Oweh round out the first-round edge prospects.

Tryon is Jeremiah's third edge-defender choice at No. 21 overall to the Indianapolis Colts. There's some mystery with Tryon opting out of the 2020 season, but the production was there in 2019 (8.5 sacks in 13 games).

Tryon used his off time productively, as he noted to Austin Gayle of Pro Football Focus:

He also had an awfully impressive pro day to showcase his physical traits, with Senior Bowl Executive Director Jim Nagy posting Tryon's measurements and testing numbers:

Naturally, Tryon had a very high relative athletic score:

Tryon could end up being a huge Round 1 steal for whichever team takes him.

Oweh is a bit like Paye, in that they are both Big Ten defensive ends with tons of potential but little college production. Oweh had a rough 2020 season, finishing the year without a sack.

However, there's plenty of hype surrounding the former PSU Nittany Lion:

We'll see if he can put it all together in the pros. If he doesn't hear his name called in the first round, he'll likely hear it soon enough in the second.